Toronto man charged in alleged sex assault of two children

A 42-year-old man who worked as a building superintendent in Toronto has been charged in the alleged sexual assaults of two children.

Investigators allege the man was working at 12 Rockford Rd. when he assaulted a young girl over the course of four years on multiple occasions.

Barry Strangways is facing four charges in connection with those allegations, including sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say the same man is accused of befriending a boy in 2013 and spending a significant amount of time with him from the time he was 11 until he was 14.

It’s alleged he sexually assaulted the boy on several occasions and has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years.

Strangways is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police say Strangways has been employed as a building superintendent at several residential addresses in Toronto including 4750 Jane Street (2003–2008), 2911 Bayview Avenue (2008–2012), 12 Rockford Road (2012–present).

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigations is asked to call 416-808-2922.