Toronto man arrested following police chase in Acton

A Toronto man is facing a slew of charges in connection with the use of a stolen credit card.

Halton Police were called to an Esso gas station at Highway 7 and Side Road 22 in Halton Hills at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were told a man had used a stolen credit card to purchase several hundred dollars worth of gift cards before driving off toward Acton.

When police checked the license plate, they discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Durham region.

The vehicle was spotted outside a gas station on Queen St. near Acton. After a brief confrontation, the man fled on foot.

As police searched for the suspect, a homeowner called 911 to report a suspicious man on his property who had asked him to call a taxi.

Officers arrived at the scene and the man fled into a crop field.

He was seen crawling through the field and eventually was found by the K9 unit and arrested.

Police say he broke into several vehicles while trying to make his escape.

They are asking area residents to report if their vehicle was broken into on Sunday or if they found any discarded property around their homes.

The 20-year-old has been charged with possession over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.