Toronto to make permanent memorial for van attack victims

Preparations are underway for a permanent memorial for the victims of the Toronto van attack.

On Sunday, city staff dismantled the makeshift memorials that appeared at Olive Park Square and Mel Lastman Square in the wake of the Apr. 23 attack.

Flowers, cards and photos were left in tribute to the 10 people killed and 16 others injured when a van jumped the curb and ran over multiple pedestrians on Yonge St.

Mayor John Tory says the city will eventually erect something permanent and that the items from the makeshift memorial will be placed in storage until the city comes up with a way to display them.

A sombre and heartfelt tribute this afternoon to all the victims of the Yonge Street van attack as we decommissioned the makeshift memorials at Olive Square Park and Mel Lastman Square. #TorontoStrongpic.twitter.com/cK7gYV08at — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) June 3, 2018

For now, the city has put up a temporary plaque.

A 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged in the attack.

His case has been put over until September