Toronto-bound QEW closed due to fatal crash in Burlington

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW have been shut down after a fatal multi-vehicle collision on the Burlington Skyway.

A motorcycle is one of the vehicles involved in the crash that happened around 6 a.m. Monday. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews from the Hamilton Fire Department, Burlington Fire Department, Hamilton Paramedics and Halton Paramedics all responded to the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says all traffic is being rerouted to Eastport Drive.

