Toronto billionaire and his wife found dead in their mansion

Toronto billionaire and philanthropist Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their mansion Friday and police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

Police have not released any names but the province’s Health Minister Eric Hoskins, tweeted about the deaths writing “I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace.”

Barry Sherman is the founder of drug company Apotex. He is estimated to be worth nearly $5 billion and is believed to be the 15th richest person in Canada. He was reportedly found with his wife inside their home on Old Colony road. The home was up for sale this month with a price tag of nearly $7 million.

Police were called to the upscale neighbourhood just before noon Friday. They are releasing few details at this point, saying the investigation is still in the early stages and the circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way.