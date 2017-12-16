2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Toronto billionaire and his wife found dead in their mansion

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: apotex, Barry Sherman, deaths, Honey Sherman

2017-12-15-BarryShermanEN

Toronto billionaire and philanthropist Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their mansion Friday and police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

Police have not released any names but the province’s Health Minister Eric Hoskins, tweeted about the deaths writing “I am beyond words right now.  My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care.  A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace.”

Barry Sherman is the founder of drug company Apotex. He is estimated to be worth nearly $5 billion and is believed to be the 15th richest person in Canada. He was reportedly found with his wife inside their home on Old Colony road.  The home was up for sale this month with a price tag of nearly $7 million.

Police were called to the upscale neighbourhood just before noon Friday. They are releasing few details at this point, saying the investigation is still in the early stages and the circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way.


LATEST STORIES

Toronto billionaire and his wife found dead in their mansion

The province re-issues its anti sexual harassment and assault ads

Last minute holiday shopping

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php