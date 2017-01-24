Toronto is the #1 ‘rattiest’ city: Orkin Canada

(Photo Courtesy Orkin Canada)

This is a top 20 list you probably don’t want your city’s name to fall on. Orkin Canada has released the “rattiest” cities in the province and Toronto takes the top spot.

The findings were based on the number of commercial and residential rat and mice treatments carried out by Orkin Canada between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

“When it comes to rats in Ontario, no city comes close to Toronto. It has a human population triple the size of Ottawa but a rodent problem more than four times larger than the nation’s capital,” said Orkin Canada in a news release.

Here are the top 20 “rattiest” cities in the province:

Toronto Ottawa Mississauga Scarborough Hamilton Oakville Windsor Burlington Sudbury Brampton North York London Etobicoke Cambridge Markham Oshawa Kitchener Sault Ste Marie St. Catharines Niagara Falls

The pest control company says rodents are very active at this time of year, as they seek food, water and shelter.

Orkin Canada has offered the following tips for homeowners to help prevent rodents from entering:

Close the Gap

Seal any cracks or holes in the foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.

Trim the Trees

Keep shrubbery cut back at least one metre from the exterior walls of the home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

Cut Off the Water

Eliminate any moisture sources – a necessity for pest survival – such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.