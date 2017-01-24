Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Toronto is the #1 ‘rattiest’ city: Orkin Canada

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: hamilton, mississauga, Orkin Canada, ottawa, scarborough, toronto

(Photo Courtesy Orkin Canada)
(Photo Courtesy Orkin Canada)

This is a top 20 list you probably don’t want your city’s name to fall on. Orkin Canada has released the “rattiest” cities in the province and Toronto takes the top spot.

The findings were based on the number of commercial and residential rat and mice treatments carried out by Orkin Canada between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

“When it comes to rats in Ontario, no city comes close to Toronto. It has a human population triple the size of Ottawa but a rodent problem more than four times larger than the nation’s capital,” said Orkin Canada in a news release.

Here are the top 20 “rattiest” cities in the province:

  1. Toronto
  2. Ottawa
  3. Mississauga
  4. Scarborough
  5. Hamilton
  6. Oakville
  7. Windsor
  8. Burlington
  9. Sudbury
  10. Brampton
  11. North York
  12. London
  13. Etobicoke
  14. Cambridge
  15. Markham
  16. Oshawa
  17. Kitchener
  18. Sault Ste Marie
  19. St. Catharines
  20. Niagara Falls

The pest control company says rodents are very active at this time of year, as they seek food, water and shelter.

Orkin Canada has offered the following tips for homeowners to help prevent rodents from entering:

Close the Gap

Seal any cracks or holes in the foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.

Trim the Trees

Keep shrubbery cut back at least one metre from the exterior walls of the home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

Cut Off the Water

Eliminate any moisture sources – a necessity for pest survival – such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php