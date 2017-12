Former residents of the Topper Motel in Niagara are suing the motel’s owner after the Thorold fire department deemed the building unsafe to live in. Tenants describe the living conditions at the motel on Lundy’s Lane as “deplorable.” 3 of the 20 people that were kicked out of motel in August are now suing owner Peter Lee for $30 000.

When CHCH spoke to Lee in August he said that there is more to the story, but he was unavailable for comment today.