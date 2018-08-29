Top-rated workplaces in Canada; survey

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is the number one company to work for in Canada, according to a new survey conducted by the job website indeed.

The survey ranked employers based on five categories including work-life balance, salary and benefits, job security and advancement, and management and culture.

According to an official at indeed, Fairmont excels on corporate culture and it’s a place where you can “start in an entry level position and move up through the ranks.”

British Columbia-based construction firm Ledcor, followed by credit card giant American Express round out the top three.

