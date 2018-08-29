;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Top-rated workplaces in Canada; survey

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: american express, best workplace, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, indeed, Ledcor

Indeedmain

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is the number one company to work for in Canada, according to a new survey conducted by the job website indeed.

The survey ranked employers based on five categories including work-life balance, salary and benefits, job security and advancement, and management and culture.

According to an official at indeed, Fairmont excels on corporate culture and it’s a place where you can “start in an entry level position and move up through the ranks.”

British Columbia-based construction firm Ledcor, followed by credit card giant American Express round out the top three.

For a full list of the top-rated workplaces in Canada, click here.



LATEST STORIES

Police investigate attempted robbery at St. Catharines store

Hamilton woman awoke to man in her room, police investigate

Top-rated workplaces in Canada; survey

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php