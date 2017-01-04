Top Canada CEO’s have already earned more than the average 2017 Canadian salary

We’re just three days into the new year and already Canada’s top CEO’s have made more than the average Canadian makes in an entire year. While the average Canadian gets paid $49 000 a year, the top executives earn an average of $9.5 million.

Topping the list of Canada’s highest paid CEO’s is Valeant pharmaceutical’s Michael Pearson who rakes in nearly $183 million total compensation in 2015.

Linda Hasenfratz is just one of two women to crack the top 100. The CEO of Canada’s second largest automobile parts manufacturer, Linamar came in at number 8 with more than $14 million.

Between 2008 and 2015, the country’s 100 top-paid CEO’s saw their compensation climb about 30%, while the average wage for Canadians increased by just 17.5%