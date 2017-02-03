Tomorrow Stems from you- part 4

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Juravinski hospital and cancer centre says it can’t handle all the patients that need stem cell transplants and it needs to expand. The hospital is a leader in the field and one of only three in the province to offer the life-saving procedure. Expansion plans are in the works, but the hospital needs three and a half million dollars in donations to fill the rooms with specialized equipment.

Lisa Hepfner has the final instalment in our series on the evolution of stem cell transplants.

 

For more information on how you can become a stem cell donor visit: onematch.ca And to learn more about Dorothy Vernon-Brown’s next event visit: donordrive4dorothy.org

 


