Tommy’s Honour is a historical drama film directed by Jason Connery and starring Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden, Ophelia Lovibond, and Sam Neill.

In every generation, a torch passes from father to son. And that timeless dynamic is the beating heart of Tommy’s Honour – an intimate, powerfully moving tale of the real-life founders of the modern game of golf.

Based on the book “Tommy’s Honor: The Story of Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, Golf’s Founding Father and Son” written by Kevin Cook (who also helped to write the film’s screenplay), the film examines the lives and careers of golf pioneers Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, as well as their complex father/son relationship.

Critically acclaimed, the book won the Herbert Warren Wind Book Award for the best golf book of 2007, and was listed at #32 on The Telegraph’s list of the greatest sports books ever written.

The film has also received praise since premiering at the 2016 Edinburgh International Film Festival, winning the British Academy Scotland Award for Best Feature Film.

Tommy’s Honour was filmed on location in Scotland, including at the iconic Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Tommy’s Honour is rated PG.