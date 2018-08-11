Toddler rescued from roof

A toddler rescued from a roof in Hamilton and a video that’s now gone viral.

The toddler is less than 2 years old and was wearing just a diaper when this happened.

The video is only about 10 seconds long, but it has now been viewed more than 100,000 times. There are hundreds of comments online, a lot of speculation, including stories that the child may have fallen. But police say that is not the case the toddler is ok after a man who witnessed it ran inside the home and pulled the child back inside.

The video is shocking, a toddler, dressed in a diaper, standing alone on the roof of this king street home.

An open window behind the child who is walking unsteadily towards the edge.

Navdeep Narula was serving a customer in his restaurant when he looked out the window and saw the toddler on the roof.

By the time he safely got across the busy road, a group of people had gathered below.

The house is split into apartments, the front door was locked but a man, who we were told lives in the area found a way inside.

It happened Wednesday around 3:30PM. When police arrived, the boy, who is under 2 years old, was already safely inside. They say they are not investigating this as criminal.

Saying the parents were home with other children.

People who know them say the boys parents are devastated…. that this was an accident and because of the negative attention they’ve received online they’re now afraid to leave their house and they have even received death threats

If it were not for that quick thinking bystander.

He says the whole thing lasted less than 10 minutes, afterwards he asked the man who saved the boy if he could get him anything from his restaurant but he said he just wanted a bottle of water.

Police have reviewed the video and spoke to the parents, the man who rescued the boy and people at the scene that day and say they are no longer investigating, but they are taking this as an opportunity to remind families to secure windows and doorways.