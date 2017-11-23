Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Toddler missing on sleigh found by police in North Bay

A toddler has been found safe after a dog ran away with a sleigh and the two-year-old in tow.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a family was out for a walk in Redbridge, Ont. with their toddler in a sleigh tied to their dog. The dog ran into the bush with the sleigh and child and the family could not find them.

They called police for help and members of the Emergency Response Team (E.R.T.), Canine Unit, and S.A.V.E. Unit (Snowmobile, All -Terrain Vehicle and Vessels Enforcement) assisted in the search.

At 8 p.m. the child was located with her mother, who found the toddler and dog snagged around a tree.

Officers safely brought the trio out of the bush via OPP ATV. No one was injured.


