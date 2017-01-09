Toddler found outside in Toronto wearing only diaper

Toronto police say a child was found outdoors Sunday afternoon wearing only his diaper.

The 18-month-old boy was found in Toronto’s west end outside an apartment building, according to The Canadian Press.

A passerby put the child in her car until officers arrived. The boy was checked out by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

Police say the toddler woke up from a nap and wandered outside while his mother was cleaning.