2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Toddler dies in house fire on Six Nations

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
Tags: fatal, fire, hospital, house fire, six nations


A fire ripped through a home on Six Nations that left a three-year old boy dead.

Six Nations police say just before 1 o’clock, local firefighters from Ohsweken and Brant County were battling a fully-involved fire inside a home on fourth line.

While they managed to rescue most of the residents, they say a 3-year old boy was still inside. They eventually found the boy and rushed him to West Haldimand General Hospital where he died a short time later.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire. Victim services and community members were on hand to help the family.


LATEST STORIES

Waterdown townhome fire

Laura Babcock murder trial

The mother of Yosif Al-Hasnawi files a formal complaint against Hamilton paramedics

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php