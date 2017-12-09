Toddler dies in house fire on Six Nations

A fire ripped through a home on Six Nations that left a three-year old boy dead.

Six Nations police say just before 1 o’clock, local firefighters from Ohsweken and Brant County were battling a fully-involved fire inside a home on fourth line.

While they managed to rescue most of the residents, they say a 3-year old boy was still inside. They eventually found the boy and rushed him to West Haldimand General Hospital where he died a short time later.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire. Victim services and community members were on hand to help the family.