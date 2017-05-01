Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Child dies after house fire on Hamilton Mountain

UPDATED

A young child has died after a devastating fire broke out at a home on Hamilton Mountain Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a semi-detached house at 240 Golden Orchard Dr. shortly after 10 a.m.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the basement window and were told a young child was still inside the house.

Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci says the toddler was unresponsive when transported to Hamilton’s General Hospital.

The child’s mother was taken to St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton.

Neighbours told CHCH News that a woman and her three-year-old son were renting out the basement of the home.

Brandon Jolly, who lives in the adjoining home, said the mother was cooking upstairs and noticed smoke. Jolly said she then came outside screaming that she couldn’t get to her child downstairs.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.


