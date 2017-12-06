Today is the last day college students can drop out and receive a tuition refund

College students had a big decision to make today, it was the final day to withdraw from their program and receive a refund. Depending on the college, students would get all their money back however, some institutions may hold on to some fees lowering the total refund.

For those staying in school, students could apply for a $500 bursary to help payoff unexpected costs during the strike.

Classes will continue up until December 22, resume January 2th to 5th. Final exams will go from January 8th to 12th with the winter semester starting 5 days later.