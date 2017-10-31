Tips for staying safe this Halloween

Witches, goblins and ghouls will be roaming the streets Tuesday night as trick-or-treaters embark on their quest for candy. Here are some tips and tricks to help protect excited trick-or-treaters who will be walking the streets after dark.

Tips for parents and trick-or-treaters

Be seen — there are many ways to make it easier for drivers to see you, like wearing costumes with bright fabrics or reflective material and carrying a flashlight

Be alert and cautious of surroundings, especially on roadways

Look both ways when crossing the street and make eye contact with drivers

Always walk — do not run from house to house

Walk on the sidewalks whenever possible and always cross at pedestrian crossovers, crosswalks or marked intersections

If a sidewalk is unavailable, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic

Ensure children under the age of 12 have proper supervision

Trick-or-treat in familiar areas that are well lit

Tips for drivers

Slow down and stay alert, especially near stopped vehicles who may be dropping off children

Always yield to crossing pedestrians, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for children darting onto the street

Avoid any distractions – keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel

Always communicate clearly with pedestrians and other drivers on the road, and use your turn signals

Always drive sober

Costume Tips

Use make-up instead of a mask. Masks can be hot and uncomfortable, and more importantly they can obstruct a child’s vision. If you do decide to use a mask, make the eye holes large enough so that vision is not restricted

Avoid dark coloured costumes. Halloween costumes should be bright and made of non-flammable material. Attach reflective tape or other light coloured material to the costume helps make trick-or-treaters more visible

Costumes should be kept short enough to prevent tripping

Be especially careful around Halloween decorations with burning candles

If weapons are a part of a child’s costume, keep it safe by making sure they are only toys, and they should be made out of cardboard or other flexible materials

Treat Tips