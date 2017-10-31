Tips for staying safe this Halloween
Witches, goblins and ghouls will be roaming the streets Tuesday night as trick-or-treaters embark on their quest for candy. Here are some tips and tricks to help protect excited trick-or-treaters who will be walking the streets after dark.
Tips for parents and trick-or-treaters
- Be seen — there are many ways to make it easier for drivers to see you, like wearing costumes with bright fabrics or reflective material and carrying a flashlight
- Be alert and cautious of surroundings, especially on roadways
- Look both ways when crossing the street and make eye contact with drivers
- Always walk — do not run from house to house
- Walk on the sidewalks whenever possible and always cross at pedestrian crossovers, crosswalks or marked intersections
- If a sidewalk is unavailable, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic
- Ensure children under the age of 12 have proper supervision
- Trick-or-treat in familiar areas that are well lit
Tips for drivers
- Slow down and stay alert, especially near stopped vehicles who may be dropping off children
- Always yield to crossing pedestrians, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for children darting onto the street
- Avoid any distractions – keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel
- Always communicate clearly with pedestrians and other drivers on the road, and use your turn signals
- Always drive sober
Costume Tips
- Use make-up instead of a mask. Masks can be hot and uncomfortable, and more importantly they can obstruct a child’s vision. If you do decide to use a mask, make the eye holes large enough so that vision is not restricted
- Avoid dark coloured costumes. Halloween costumes should be bright and made of non-flammable material. Attach reflective tape or other light coloured material to the costume helps make trick-or-treaters more visible
- Costumes should be kept short enough to prevent tripping
- Be especially careful around Halloween decorations with burning candles
- If weapons are a part of a child’s costume, keep it safe by making sure they are only toys, and they should be made out of cardboard or other flexible materials
Treat Tips
- Once the children arrive home, all treats should be inspected by parents before eating
- Discard anything that looks homemade, is unwrapped or partially unwrapped
- Children should not pick up any discarded candy or bags of candy they might find while trick or treating
Commenting Guidelines