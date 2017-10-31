Tips for staying safe this Halloween

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Kids

Witches, goblins and ghouls will be roaming the streets Tuesday night as trick-or-treaters embark on their quest for candy. Here are some tips and tricks to help protect excited trick-or-treaters who will be walking the streets after dark.

Tips for parents and trick-or-treaters

  • Be seen — there are many ways to make it easier for drivers to see you, like wearing costumes with bright fabrics or reflective material and carrying a flashlight
  • Be alert and cautious of surroundings, especially on roadways
  • Look both ways when crossing the street and make eye contact with drivers
  • Always walk — do not run from house to house
  • Walk on the sidewalks whenever possible and always cross at pedestrian crossovers, crosswalks or marked intersections
  • If a sidewalk is unavailable, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic
  • Ensure children under the age of 12 have proper supervision
  • Trick-or-treat in familiar areas that are well lit

Tips for drivers

  • Slow down and stay alert, especially near stopped vehicles who may be dropping off children
  • Always yield to crossing pedestrians, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for children darting onto the street
  • Avoid any distractions – keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel
  • Always communicate clearly with pedestrians and other drivers on the road, and use your turn signals
  • Always drive sober

Costume Tips

  • Use make-up instead of a mask. Masks can be hot and uncomfortable, and more importantly they can obstruct a child’s vision. If you do decide to use a mask, make the eye holes large enough so that vision is not restricted
  • Avoid dark coloured costumes. Halloween costumes should be bright and made of non-flammable material. Attach reflective tape or other light coloured material to the costume helps make trick-or-treaters more visible
  • Costumes should be kept short enough to prevent tripping
  • Be especially careful around Halloween decorations with burning candles
  • If weapons are a part of a child’s costume, keep it safe by making sure they are only toys, and they should be made out of cardboard or other flexible materials

Treat Tips

  • Once the children arrive home, all treats should be inspected by parents before eating
  • Discard anything that looks homemade, is unwrapped or partially unwrapped
  • Children should not pick up any discarded candy or bags of candy they might find while trick or treating

