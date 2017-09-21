Watch CHCH Live
Tiny homes in Hamilton

Hamilton
good shepherd, hamilton, Invizij architects, Tiny homes


Two Hamilton agencies are hoping to tackle homelessness by building tiny homes. The plan, which is still in the works, would utilize Hamilton’s laneways.

In the city, there are more than 800 kilometres of laneways that could soon house more properties for low income housing.

On Patterson lane, the Good Shepherd and the social planning research council are going to build 26 affordable housing units for women and children.

“It’ll be townhouses accessed from the lane, then they go in a U-shape and a large common space in the middle and common facilities.” Emma Cubitt, Invizij architects.

It’s expected to start within a year and the units will be rented out when they’re done.


