Tiny homes coming to Hamilton?

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, homes, small


Tiny homes could be coming to a lane-way near you.

Councillor Matthew Green put forward a motion at Hamilton City Hall for staff to identify lots which could accommodate homes that are no bigger than 425 square feet.

This idea has been catching on all over North America as a way for people with low incomes or no credit to own their own home.

In Detroit, the occupants rent them for a dollar a square foot per month, then after seven years they own the home. They also have to take financial literacy courses and contribute volunteer hours to the community.

We spoke to Matthew Green about this plan.


