Tim Hortons is keeping it simple with their new lattes

Health & Lifestyle
Tim Hortons has stepped up its latte game by switching from espresso powder to freshly ground beans. With more and more coffee competition entering the market, it’s an attempt to keep up with customer demands . But unlike the competition, the company is keeping it “uncomplicated”

In recent years McDonald’s has been upping their java game, increasingly offering specialty coffees and Starbucks has been creating even more complicated drinks like the unicorn frappicino to draw people in.

In an effort to keep the top spot Tim Hortons is going in the opposite direction and making things simpler.

Their new latte comes in only one size and has just two ingredients- milk and freshly ground espresso beans. Although you can modify it to some degree.

“Certain restaurants you’re able to order it with different milk options, as well as caramel or vanilla, but it’s really the simplicity you find at Tim Hortons that separates it.”

Manish Kacker, a business professor at McMaster, says it’s a good move.

“They’re trying to meet the threat but doing it in a way that doesn’t disrupt the operations in their stores and is something that their own customers can accept and not feel intimidated by.”

Tim Hotons says that even though they are freshly grinding their espresso beans, your coffee wait time won’t be any longer.

And after finding success in the U.S. Tim Hortons now has it’s sights on the U.K.


