Tim Horton’s co-founder to go on trial for sexual assualt lawsuit

The outcome of a woman’s lawsuit against Hamilton billionaire and Tim Horton’s co-founder Ron Joyce will go to trial.

The province’s top court made the ruling on Friday. The woman alleges 86-year-old Joyce sexually assaulted her at his home in Burlington in may 2011. Joyce allegedly had a one-time intimate relationship with the woman who he painted as a “pathological extortionist”.

Joyce wanted the court of appeals to rule that he already paid the woman to stop pushing the assault allegation before she sued him for $7.5 million in 2013.

The court of appeal stated it was in no position to agree with him. Instead, the issues will be heard at a trial which Joyce will be required to defend himself.

A date for the trial has yet to be set.