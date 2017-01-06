Tilikum, SeaWorld orca featured in ‘Blackfish’, has died

Tilikum, the killer whale profiled in the documentary “Blackfish”, has died. SeaWorld announced his passing on their website early Friday morning.

The orca first came to the park 25 years ago and had been linked to the deaths of three people, including the death of SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau during a live show in 2010.

In the statement on their website, the company says “Tilikum’s life will always be inextricably connected with the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Dawn Brancheau. While we all experienced profound sadness about that loss, we continued to offer Tilikum the best care possible, each and every day, from the country’s leading experts in marine mammals.”

SeaWorld ended their orca breeding program in March 2016. Tilikum had faced serious health issues including a complicated bacterial lung infection.

Tilikum was believed to be 36-years-old when he passed.

“Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired,” said President & CEO of SeaWorld Joel Manby. “My heart goes out to our team who cared for him like family.”