Tiger-Cats worked out Johnny Manziel
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have worked out former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 24-year old first round flop who’s final NFL pass was thrown with the Cleveland Browns in December of 2015 was put through performance, athletic and medical testing last weekend in Buffalo in the presence of the Ticats highest ranking officials including, CEO Scott Mitchell, V.P. of Football Operations Kent Austin and Head Coach June Jones.
