TIFF17 Short Cuts // Bickford Park

Suffering from the sort of melancholy that can only affect a married person in their 30s Liane Balaban’s Jill finds an escape from her routine when she decides to pick-up skateboarding and enlists a handsome teenager to teach her.

Like the title suggests the short film is set in Toronto’s Bickford Park neighbourhood. Co-directors Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart spoke about their personal experiences that led to the setting, the kismet casting of another married duo, and about capping off a trilogy of shorts that look at critical points in relationships.

Bickford Park makes its debut at TIFF17 as part of Short Cuts Programme 01. Screenings are on Thursday Sept. 7, Friday Sept. 8th and Thursday Sept. 14th.

For more info head over to tiff.net and to plus check out more from the Toronto based directing duo!