Ticats wide receiver Mike Jones suspended for doping

On Tuesday the CFL announced that Mike Jones has been suspended for two games after testing positive for a banned substance.

In a statement, the first time offender revealed that he was informed of the positive test by the CFL Players’ Association following last Friday’s loss to the Roughriders. He also said that he had never heard or intentionally consumed dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, the anabolic steroid which is better know as ‘Oral Turinabol.’

Jones released the following statement via the Tiger-Cats:

“On Friday, September 15, following our game versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders, I was informed by the CFL Players’ Association that I tested positive for a banned substance called dehydrochlormethyltestosterone after a random drug test. I had never heard of this substance, and I have never intentionally consumed it. In fact, I had each of my supplements checked on two occasions (before and after), and each time they were deemed safe. I cannot say exactly how dehydrochlormethyltestosterone was found in my urine, but I am both responsible and accountable for what’s found in my body.

“I want to apologize to the CFL, CFLPA, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and my family for the way this incident may reflect upon them. I will be sure to take additional steps to ensure I am putting safe supplements in my body so that this never happens again. Playing professional football in Canada is a privilege, and I would never do anything to jeopardize or tarnish the purity of the game of football in the CFL. Thank you to my loved ones for their support throughout this process.”

Jones will miss games against the BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts. The 24 year old, who was born in Toronto has struggled this season and has been the ire of fans due to dropped passes and fumbles.