It’s become a guaranteed fact and over the years history has proven it. The CFL season officially begins at Labour Day, and the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts home and home series that begins Monday at Tim Horton’s Field could go a long way in securing a playoff position. The Ticats lead the rival Boatmen by a game in the east standings and everyone knows, it’s time to get on a roll.

Bubba O’Neil has your Ticats updates