Ticats trade C.J. Gable to Edmonton

Category: Hamilton, Sports
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded away another one of their starters, leaving some fans wondering if the team is already looking ahead to next season?

Running back C.J. Gable was dealt to the Edmonton Eskimos for two unnamed players.

Gable had been with the Ticats since 2013 and was the runner up for the most outstanding rookie award that season. He’s suited up for 51 games with the Cats, and found the end-zone 25 times.

“Yeah it definitely came as a shock to all of us here, C.J. is a hell of a player, his past performance speaks for itself.” Jeramiah Masoli, QB.

 


