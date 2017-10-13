Ticats tackle violence

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hired disgraced football coach Art Briles in August, only to fire him the next day after massive public backlash. The team’s CEO took the blame for what he called a “horrible decision”, but announced today a new partnership that he’s hoping will regain the trust of women in the community.

The Ticats are teaming up with Hamilton Interval house, a women’s shelter and resource centre, to tackle violence against women.

“When you learn that 1 in every 3 women have been exposed to sexual assault, those are things that are impactful to us and we know how important the issue is in the community.” Scott Mitchell, Ticats CEO.

The campaign called “Be More than a Bystander” will begin in February.

“This isn’t about Art Briles, this is about a societal shift and how we all need to be aware and mindful of our behaviour and what it can mean to women and girls.” Nancy Smith, Hamilton Interval house.

The Bulldogs and McMaster Marauders are already part of the campaign. The players will have to go through a screening process and then a three day training session before they’re part of the program.