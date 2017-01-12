Ticats Simoni Lawrence inked a contract extension right through the 2018 season

The fast-talking, impact player is a 3-time Eastern Division all-star and last season he recorded a team-high 89 tackles in 17 starts which was fourth best in the league. At 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds, Lawrence has a nose for the football and along with four sacks, he cashed in a interception for a TD, while adding one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Bubba O’Neil talks with Simoni Lawrence about his contract extension keeping him in Hamilton through 2018.