Ticats pick up first win of the season at Labour Day Classic

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are winless no more.

After a rain delay that lasted over two hours, the Ticats held off the Argos 24-22 at Tim Hortons Field to not only capture the Labour Day Classic, but pick up their first win of the season.

C.J. Gable scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than three minutes on the clock.

June Jones also picked up his first victory with the boys in the black and gold as new head coach.

Jones said the win has the potential to turn things around for Tigernation who have now beaten the Argos for the fourth straight year on Labour Day.