Ticats fans head to McMaster to watch Johnny Manziel in action

He’s only in day two of training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but fans are excited about what Johnny Manziel brings to the team.

“I think he’ll be the next Doug Flutie, he has all the intangibles, if he puts his mind to it he can do anything.”

Mack Fergus was anxious to see the player he expects won’t be a back up quarterback for long.

“I don’t think they brought him in to sit in a couple of weeks it’ll be time to bring Manziel on the field.”

In April 2016 a former girlfriend of Manziel accused him of assault. The misdemeanour assault charge was dropped after Manziel attended an anger management course, a domestic violence victim panel and substance abuse program.

“Obviously the magnitude of my past mistakes is something I’m not proud of, but at the end of the day I feel I’ve come a long way from the person I was at that time.”

The media attention since Manziel announced his signing on Saturday has been huge. He took time to talk to fans and sign autographs.