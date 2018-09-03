Labour Day at Tim Hortons Field

;
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts headline a jam-packed day of events at Tim Hortons Field on Labour Day.

The festivities begin with a free admission game between the Hamilton Hurricanes and the GTA Grizzlies at noon. Gates open at 11 a.m.

The game will be followed by a free concert in the South Plaza featuring Jess and Tay, Redhill Valleys, Kira Isabella, and Burlington native Tebey. The concert is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The stadium gates will reopen for the Ticats game at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Local Hamilton rock band Monster Truck will perform at halftime.

Fans attending any of the events are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support the Purolator Tackle Hunger program. Donations will benefit the Hamilton Food Share and can be dropped off at the South Plaza or in bins located at each gate.



