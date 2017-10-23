Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Three-year Anniversary of Parliament Hill Attack

Today marks the third anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Twenty-four-year-old Corporal Nathan Cirillo from Hamilton was standing on guard at the National War Memorial in 2014 when he was shot in the back by a terrorist. The gunman stormed parliament’s Centre Block through an entrance below the peace tower, shooting a security guard in the leg before he was shot.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement saying in part, “on this solemn anniversary, I join Canadians across the country to remember and pay tribute to Corporal Cirillo… I invite all Canadians to thank our courageous men and women in uniform – both here at home and abroad – who put their lives in harms way every day to defend our country and keep us safe.”


