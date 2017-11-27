Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Three teens charged in break and enter at Dunnville school

OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police has charged three teenagers after a break in at an elementary school in Dunnville, Ont.

Officers were called to Fairview Avenue School around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after a staff member noticed a window had been broken and items were scattered throughout the hallways and classrooms.

Police believe the suspects broke the window to gain entry into the school between 3 a.m. and 4:53 a.m.

Once inside, they scattered items throughout the hallways and stole a number of Dell tablets.

Two construction vehicles also had their windows, seats and mirrors damaged.

OPP has charged an 18-year-old man, and two boys, aged 17 and 15, all from Dunnville, Ont.

Police have recovered some of the property but some Dell tablets are still missing. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is in possession of stolen property could be charged with a criminal offence.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, police are asking you to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.


