Three Brampton teens charged in attempted robbery

Three teenagers in Brampton have been arrested and charged for attempting to rob a convenience store using knives.

Officers were called to a retail complex in the area of Queen St. and Airport Rd. on Saturday for a report of three teens seen wearing gloves, masks and carrying knives.

Peel police located the suspects and discovered the boys intended to rob a local convenience store.

Police have charged two boys, aged 15 and 16, with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, attempt to commit an indictable offence, possession property obtained by crime and fail to comply with recognizance. Another 15-year-old boy was charged with attempt to commit an indictable offence.

The suspects cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.