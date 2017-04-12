Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Three teens arrested after stealing candy from Canada’s Wonderland

York Regional police have arrested three teenage boys who allegedly broke into Canada’s Wonderland and stole candy.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, security staff from Canada’s Wonderland called police when they spotted three people with their faces covered and dressed in dark clothing inside the closed park.

The trio was seen stealing candy from a store and then disappeared into the amusement park.

The York Regional Police helicopter arrived a short time later and with the use of a thermal camera officers were able to track down the suspects, who were sitting on the grass underneath a tree.

Officers along with members of the K-9 unit found two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, all from the City of Vaughan.

The teens were cooperative with police and “were remorseful for their actions.” They were released back to their parents and entered into the Community Referral Program.

Police say they are releasing video of the incident as a deterrent to anyone that may consider trespassing onto private property.


