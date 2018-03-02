Three teens arrested after police pursuit in Burlington

Three teens have been arrested after an early morning police pursuit in Burlington on Friday.

Officers were called to Caplan Cres. around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a male breaking into cars.

Police found a young girl sitting in the driver’s seat of a white SUV and two boys standing beside it. Police say once the group spotted the officers, one male ran away on foot while the other male got into the passenger side of the SUV.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Hamilton, accelerated away at a high rate of speed, narrowly striking a police vehicle.

Officers began to chase the vehicle, while other members searched the area for the male that ran away.

Police ended their pursuit of the SUV over concerns of public safety after the vehicle ran a red light at Fairview St. and Walkers Line.

The youth who fled on foot was located in the backyard of a home on Montego Cres.

Police later located the unoccupied SUV after it struck a tree on Fairview St. and Inverary Rd.

The Halton Police Canine Unit and members of the Tactical Rescue Unit tracked the youths and found them behind a business on Fairview St.

A Hamilton girl, 13, Brantford boy, 13, and 16-year-old boy also from Hamilton are all facing several charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2316.

The youths cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.