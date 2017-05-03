Three teen escorts wanted in murder investigation of bloodied man

Hamilton police are looking for a trio of teen escorts wanted in the murder investigation of a man who showed up at a Stoney Creek gas station in blood-soaked clothing.

Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, died in hospital less than three days after he walked into the Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway bleeding from the neck.

Warrants were issued Tuesday for the arrest of three 17-year-old girls after evidence was discovered during a search of an East Hamilton Mountain home that is connected to one of the accused.

“As they are all youths, they cannot be identified by name. It is believed that they were working as escorts and their contact with the victim was based on this type of relationship,” said Detective Sergeant Dave Oleniuk in a news release. “The victim was stabbed with a knife, which has been recovered. The victim’s vehicle is undergoing extensive forensic analysis.”

Hamilton police say they have reached out to family members and police in London and the Greater Toronto Area for help locating the teenagers.

Oleniuk says their safety is also a concern because the girls “are engaged in a high-risk lifestyle.”