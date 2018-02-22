Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hold and secure lifted at three Hamilton schools

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Gatestone, hamilton, police, Saltfleet, St Mark's

hamiltonpolicenewcar

Hold and secure orders have been lifted at three schools following a police investigation on Hamilton Mountain.

Saltfleet District High School, Gatestone Elementary School, and St. Mark’s Catholic Elementary School were all placed in hold and secure around 10 a.m. Thursday due to a large police presence in the area.

Const. Jerome Stewart says the investigation was not related to the schools and there were no concerns for public safety at any time.

Police could not provide any further details about the investigation but said the situation was “contained.”



LATEST STORIES

Evacuation order lifted in Brantford, residents can return home

Brantford in 'Response Mode'

Cleaning up after the flood

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php