Hold and secure lifted at three Hamilton schools

Hold and secure orders have been lifted at three schools following a police investigation on Hamilton Mountain.

Saltfleet District High School, Gatestone Elementary School, and St. Mark’s Catholic Elementary School were all placed in hold and secure around 10 a.m. Thursday due to a large police presence in the area.

Const. Jerome Stewart says the investigation was not related to the schools and there were no concerns for public safety at any time.

Police could not provide any further details about the investigation but said the situation was “contained.”