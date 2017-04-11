2016 Business Excellence Awards
Three people seriously injured in Niagara Falls crash

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle collision in Niagara Falls.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Netherby Rd. near Crowland Ave. around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 2009 Dodge Journey was travelling eastbound when it left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The vehicle continued across Crowland Ave. and into a farmer’s field where it rolled several times before coming to a stop, right side up.

The 42-year-old female driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to an out-of-town hospital with life threatening injuries.

A Port Colborne man, 39, and a Welland man, 23, were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Any witnesses with information regarding this collision are asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.


