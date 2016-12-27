Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Three men wanted in armed robbery at Hamilton Mountain Pita Pit

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: armed robbery, hamilton, hamilton police, mountain, Pita Pit

pitapit

Police are looking for three men following an armed robbery at a Pita Pit on Stone Church Rd. in Hamilton.

An employee was closing the store around 11 p.m. Monday night when three men came in the front door wearing yellow masks.

Police say one of the men pointed a handgun at the staff member while another man went behind the counter and grabbed the cash register.

The employee was not injured during the robbery and police have no further description of the suspects.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php