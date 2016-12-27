Three men wanted in armed robbery at Hamilton Mountain Pita Pit

Police are looking for three men following an armed robbery at a Pita Pit on Stone Church Rd. in Hamilton.

An employee was closing the store around 11 p.m. Monday night when three men came in the front door wearing yellow masks.

Police say one of the men pointed a handgun at the staff member while another man went behind the counter and grabbed the cash register.

The employee was not injured during the robbery and police have no further description of the suspects.