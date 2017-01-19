2016 Business Excellence Awards
Three men steal cash, cigarettes from Busy Bee variety store

Hamilton police are looking for three men who robbed a Busy Bee Variety store at knife point early Thursday morning.

Police say the men walked into the convenience store on Delawana Dr. near Eastgate Square around 1:30 a.m.

At least one of the men had a knife on him as they demanded cash from the clerk.

The men made off with a small amount of cash and some cigarettes. No one was injured in the robbery.

Police have described two of the suspects as male, black, 19 to 20 years old and wearing dark coloured coats. The other suspect is male, Asian and was also wearing a dark coloured coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police Service.


