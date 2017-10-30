Three men sought in Oakville bank robbery

Halton police are looking for three men after a Scotiabank branch in Oakville was robbed.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday at the location at 1500 Upper Middle Rd.

Police say three masked men entered the bank through the front door. One of the suspects jumped over the counter and rummaged through the drawers before grabbing some cash.

The trio was last seen running in a northwest direction towards Upper Middle Road. No one was injured during the robbery and, police say, no weapon was used.

All three suspects are described as black males. The first man was wearing a dark winter jacket, dark pants, black shoes, gloves, possibly yellow underwear and a black flat brim baseball hat. He was also carrying a purple and white checkered or plaid backpack. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, gloves, and blue shoes with white accents. The third was wearing a black winter jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Detective Barry Malciew at 905-825-4747 ext 2218.