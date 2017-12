Three men in hospital after drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

Three men have been taken to hospital following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Skyway Ave. and Dixon Rd. around 10 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

One of the victims, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.