3 men charged in armed robbery of Hamilton Mountain Pita Pit

Hamilton police have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery at a Pita Pit on Hamilton Mountain.

Two employees were closing the store on Stonechurch Rd. East around 10:30 p.m. on December 26, when three men came in the front door wearing yellow masks.

Surveillance video shows one of the men pointing a handgun at the female employees while another man went behind the counter and grabbed money from the cash register. The third man watched the door.

It only took the thieves about 12 seconds to get in and out of the store.

Easton Lee, 19, Maxwell Garrett, 18, and Brandon Mattiuz, 18, are facing several charges including robbery with firearm, disguise with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.