Three men charged in multi-city human trafficking ring

Three men are facing several criminal charges following a human trafficking investigation involving a 14-year-old Hamilton girl.

Kingston police allege the trio brought three females to a motel in the city on Sept. 26.

A witness at the motel called police after becoming concerned for the girls’ welfare.

“Believing the youngest victim was a minor, officers took her to a place of safety to confirm her true age and identity. She was found to be a 14-year-old Hamilton youth. The other two females were found to be an 18-year-old St. Catherine’s woman and 20-year-old woman from Woodstock area,” said Kingston police in a news release.

Police allege the men recruited the 14-year-old girl in July 2017 with promises of a lavish lifestyle. They say the men took all three victims to various hotels in London, Mississauga, Toronto, Guelph, and Peterborough where they prostituted the girls using local ads.

Investigators say the girls were controlled through intimidation and financial dependence and were only given small amounts of money.

Two Mississauga men, aged 18 and 20, and a Brampton man, 18, are facing a number of charges including procuring a minor, trafficking a minor, advertising sexual services, material benefit trafficking a minor, and material benefit trafficking persons.

The Brampton man is also facing charges of criminal harassment by threatening conduct, kidnapping, sexual interference, and sexual assault.