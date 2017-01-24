Three suspects attack man inside his home, demand cash

Police are looking for three suspects following a violent home invasion at a Hamilton apartment building.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to 1260 Fennell Ave. East.

Detectives say a man in his twenties was beaten by multiple suspects who had forced their way inside his home and demanded cash.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All three suspects are described as male, white, aged 17 to 19 years old.

The first suspect is roughly 5’6″, 130 lbs and was wearing a black bomber jacket.

The second suspect has long curly brown hair, 130-140 lbs, and was wearing an orange jacket and track pants.

The third suspect is 5’5″, 140-150 lbs, stocky build and was wearing a bomber jacket with fur, blue jeans and beige work boots.

Police believe the location and victim were targeted.

Officers will be canvassing the area for any witnesses or information that could help them with the investigation.