Three men arrested and charged in series of West End break and enters

Three men have been arrested and charged following four break and enters at Emerson Pub in Hamilton.

The break-ins happened between July 22 and July 26 at 109 Emerson St.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, police have charged:

• Dante Billard, 19

• Daniel Babineau, 19

• A 15-year-old boy that cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three are facing several charges including intent to break and enter, commit theft under $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information into these crimes is asked to contact police.