Three men arrested and charged in series of West End break and enters

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Hamilton_Police

Three men have been arrested and charged following four break and enters at Emerson Pub in Hamilton.

The break-ins happened between July 22 and July 26 at 109 Emerson St.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, police have charged:
• Dante Billard, 19
• Daniel Babineau, 19
• A 15-year-old boy that cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three are facing several charges including intent to break and enter, commit theft under $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information into these crimes is asked to contact police.


