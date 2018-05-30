;
Three GTA men arrested in Niagara Falls double stabbing

Niagara Regional Police have arrested three men and are looking for another in connection with a double stabbing in Niagara Falls last month.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Fallsview Blvd. and Murray St. around 2 a.m. on Apr. 29, where they found two men in their 20s with stab wounds.

According to police, an altercation had taken place in front of the Fallsview Casino Resort.

The two injured men went into the casino to get help, while the others fled the area.

At the time, police said they were looking for four suspects.

On May 28, police arrested Piraveen Paramanathan, 22, of Toronto, and Sugarshan Chandramohan, 22, and Suvisan Chandramohan, 23, both from Uxbridge.

All three have been charged with attempted murder.

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying a fourth suspect, pictured below.

niagara stabbing 4th suspect

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 9631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 



